He did it for the memes?!! Musk claims cybertruck orders through the roof after presentation ‘fiasco’

There is no such thing as bad PR, apparently, with Tesla CEO Elon Musk now claiming the electric car maker has received nearly 150,000 pre-orders for his ‘cybertruck’, after its unveiling spawned a torrent of online mockery.

Two days after his car-crash of a presentation (no pun intended) of the futuristic Cybertruck vehicle, Musk declared on Twitter that the orders for the peculiar-looking electric car has soared.

Also on rt.com Fragile glass, handle with care: BULLETPROOF windows on Elon Musk’s electric truck crack during awry live demo (VIDEO)

On Saturday, Musk tweeted that the company has received 146,000 orders so far, with the majority of the customers, 42 percent, opting for the model with dual motors.

146k Cybertruck orders so far, with 42% choosing dual, 41% tri & 17% single motor — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2019

Bragging about the sales numbers, Musk noted that his latest creation’s success was not due to marketing, as the company did not run any ad campaign, nor it paid for outside endorsement.

With no advertising & no paid endorsement — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2019

While that might be true, the presentation on Thursday, a spectacle in itself, still took social media by storm, but for all the wrong reasons.

The pompous presentation did not go without a hitch by all means and saw Musk enduring embarrassment on stage as Tesla’s chief designer smashed the supposedly “practically bulletproof” windows of the car with metal balls.

In addition to that, netizens ripped the car’s oddball design apart, flooding Twitter with a sea of cybertruck-inspired memes.

Responding to the Musk's latest tweet, some suggested that it’s the power of the memes that boosted the sales.

Sometimes it pays to break some glass! — Anner J. Bonilla🇵🇷🛩️🔋🔧 (@annerajb) November 23, 2019

“Memes are the best form of free advertisement,” a commenter wrote.

Haha v true — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2019

“Haha v true,” Musk agreed, prompting many to wonder if the toughness test that supposedly went awry was in fact a clever marketing ploy.

What the ? Hey @elonmusk, was this whole window breaking a planned PR kind of stunt, so that in some way people kept talking about your truck without you even advertising it?👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/f5Fy1PvrCX — Yuvii (@RANTordaas) November 24, 2019

The "non-breakable window breaking" video went viral. If that was planned, it was brilliant PR. — Tomáš Petrík (@IamPeePay) November 23, 2019

Amazing what broken windows can do to a viral PR strategy. Now every car announcement will include breaking something — Brenden Mulligan (@mulligan) November 23, 2019

This shouldve been an advertisement campaign pic.twitter.com/cpPqJGXxDh — Ford F-150 Owner (@FordOwner10) November 23, 2019

Many initially thought that the metal balls' stunt was spontaneous. However, Musk later released the video showing a rehearsal of the test which he said was filmed “right before launch.”

Franz throws steel ball at Cybertruck window right before launch. Guess we have some improvements to make before production haha. pic.twitter.com/eB0o4tlPoz — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2019

While Musk’s presentation “fiasco” apparently did not make his devout fans to turn away from him, investors were less than impressed. Forbes reported Saturday Musk’s personal net worth plunged $768m in a single day after the showcase, as Tesla’s share price went down 6 percent.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!