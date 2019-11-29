UK police treating London Bridge incident as terrorism-related ‘as a precaution’

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
London Bridge stabbing a terrorist attack, suspect shot dead at scene – counter-terror chief
29 Nov, 2019 15:27
Police officers block a street near the site of an incident at London Bridge in London, Britain, November 29, 2019. © REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
British police are treating the stabbing incident on London Bridge, in which at least one person was reportedly killed, as “terror-related.” This is being done as a precaution, police say, while the full circumstances are unclear.

Police have confirmed that they shot a man while responding to a stabbing on London Bridge earlier on Friday. The first videos of the incident to appear online showed officers pulling a member of the public off a man on the ground, before shooting the apparent suspect.

One person – who was not the attacker – died in the incident, according to sources cited by Sky News. At least five people are believed to have been stabbed in the area.

London’s ambulance service declared a ‘major incident’ in the area. London Bridge station has been closed, and traffic on the bridge has been shut off in both directions.

