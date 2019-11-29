UK police treating London Bridge incident as terrorism-related ‘as a precaution’

British police are treating the stabbing incident on London Bridge, in which at least one person was reportedly killed, as “terror-related.” This is being done as a precaution, police say, while the full circumstances are unclear.

Police have confirmed that they shot a man while responding to a stabbing on London Bridge earlier on Friday. The first videos of the incident to appear online showed officers pulling a member of the public off a man on the ground, before shooting the apparent suspect.

One person – who was not the attacker – died in the incident, according to sources cited by Sky News. At least five people are believed to have been stabbed in the area.

At this stage, the circumstances relating to the incident at #LondonBridge remain unclear. However, as a precaution, we are currently responding to this incident as though it is terror-related.One man has been shot by police. We will provide further information when possible. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 29, 2019

London’s ambulance service declared a ‘major incident’ in the area. London Bridge station has been closed, and traffic on the bridge has been shut off in both directions.