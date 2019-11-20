 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

'P*** poor journalism': BBC political editor blasted for playing down Tories’ fake fact check fiasco

20 Nov, 2019 16:15
Get short URL
'P*** poor journalism': BBC political editor blasted for playing down Tories’ fake fact check fiasco
File photo: © AFP / Oli SCARFF
The BBC's political editor Laura Kuenssberg has been torn asunder online, after calling for calm amid a wave of indignation over the Conservative Party posing as a fact checking organization on Twitter during an election debate.

The Tories were called out for attempting to pull the wool over voter’s eyes by rebranding as ‘fact check UK’ during Tuesday night’s televised debate between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. 

Also on rt.com Twitter says Conservative Party misled the public by rebranding as ‘factcheck account’ during election debate

Condemnation swiftly came from many quarters, and Kuenssberg made an offhand appeal for calm, promoting the BBC’s and Channel 4’s fact-checkers and calling it a “really daft row to pick.”

Her interjection served only to further enrage those who were annoyed by the Tories’ underhand move, which Twitter has labelled an “attempt to mislead” people.

Some pointed to the worryingly authoritarian overtones of what the ruling Conservative Party at least tried to do before they were caught red-handed.

“Tories branding their press office as an independent fact-checking account isn't a 'daft row to pick'. It is sinister manipulation, a deliberate attempt to confuse the public, sow distrust of all politicians,” Times columnist Jenni Russell said.

Many others also voiced their disappointment at the BBC corresondent’s apparent indifference, with writer Carl Kinsella describing Kuenssberg as “literally just a Tory operative and a disgrace to the BBC, and journalists everywhere.” 

Kuenssberg also downplayed the significance of the debate itself, saying it "wasn't a game changer." It’s now three weeks until UK citizens go to the polls on December 12.

Also on rt.com ‘That's not what s**tposting is’: BBC schooled online after floundering attempt to explain internet culture

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Subscribe to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies