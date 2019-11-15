 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Go Boris’: Tommy Robinson endorses UK PM, saying ‘if we believe in democracy, we have to have Brexit’ (VIDEO)

15 Nov, 2019 11:53
Tommy Robinson (right) has backed Boris Johnson (left). © Ruptly, Global Look Press
Former EDL leader Tommy Robinson has voiced his support for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and believes that attaining Brexit is crucial for British democracy.

Speaking outside a London courthouse, Robinson told Ruptly that he supported Nigel Farage's decision not to run Brexit Party candidates against Tory MPs and backed Farage and Johnson in their efforts to see Britain exit the European Union. 

“If we want Brexit, if we believe in democracy, we have to have Brexit. So, yeah, go Boris,” Robinson said with a wink.

He also urged the Conservatives and the Brexit Party to “attack the Labour heartland” in the upcoming general election. 

Robinson was appearing in court for a defamation case over comments he made online about a Syrian teenager who appeared in a viral bullying video.

