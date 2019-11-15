‘Go Boris’: Tommy Robinson endorses UK PM, saying ‘if we believe in democracy, we have to have Brexit’ (VIDEO)

Former EDL leader Tommy Robinson has voiced his support for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and believes that attaining Brexit is crucial for British democracy.

Speaking outside a London courthouse, Robinson told Ruptly that he supported Nigel Farage's decision not to run Brexit Party candidates against Tory MPs and backed Farage and Johnson in their efforts to see Britain exit the European Union.

“If we want Brexit, if we believe in democracy, we have to have Brexit. So, yeah, go Boris,” Robinson said with a wink.

He also urged the Conservatives and the Brexit Party to “attack the Labour heartland” in the upcoming general election.

Robinson was appearing in court for a defamation case over comments he made online about a Syrian teenager who appeared in a viral bullying video.

Also on rt.com McDonald’s & barber: Tommy Robinson lists his priorities after prison release (PHOTO)

Like this story? Share it with a friend!