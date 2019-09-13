 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

McDonald’s & barber: Tommy Robinson lists his priorities after prison release (PHOTO)

Published time: 13 Sep, 2019 10:21 Edited time: 13 Sep, 2019 10:39
Get short URL
McDonald’s & barber: Tommy Robinson lists his priorities after prison release (PHOTO)
File photo of Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, also known as Tommy Robinson © REUTERS / Peter Nicholls
Former EDL leader Tommy Robinson has been released from prison after serving half of his 19 week sentence for contempt of court. He joked that the first thing he would do as a free man is to get a haircut.

Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was found guilty of contempt over his filming of criminal defendants outside a court and broadcasting the footage online. He was originally sentenced to nine months, but was told in July that he would only serve 10 weeks in prison, due to time already served for the same offence.

A photo shared on social media shortly after his release shows a bearded Robinson tucking into a McDonald's takeaway.

The Sun reports that upon leaving Belmarsh Prison on Friday, Robinson said he served his term in solitary confinement, and insisted he was not guilty.

Also on rt.com Tommy Robinson slapped with 9 months in jail for ‘contempt of court’

Robinson appealed to US President Donald Trump to grant him political asylum just days after being found guilty, saying he was being persecuted by “dark forces” and had been “convicted for journalism.”

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies