McDonald’s & barber: Tommy Robinson lists his priorities after prison release (PHOTO)

Former EDL leader Tommy Robinson has been released from prison after serving half of his 19 week sentence for contempt of court. He joked that the first thing he would do as a free man is to get a haircut.

Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was found guilty of contempt over his filming of criminal defendants outside a court and broadcasting the footage online. He was originally sentenced to nine months, but was told in July that he would only serve 10 weeks in prison, due to time already served for the same offence.

A photo shared on social media shortly after his release shows a bearded Robinson tucking into a McDonald's takeaway.

The Sun reports that upon leaving Belmarsh Prison on Friday, Robinson said he served his term in solitary confinement, and insisted he was not guilty.

Also on rt.com Tommy Robinson slapped with 9 months in jail for ‘contempt of court’

Robinson appealed to US President Donald Trump to grant him political asylum just days after being found guilty, saying he was being persecuted by “dark forces” and had been “convicted for journalism.”

Like this story? Share it with a friend!