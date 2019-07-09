‘Britain has fallen, freedom’s gone’ – Tommy Robinson asks Trump for political asylum in US

British activist Tommy Robinson, who is facing jail time in the UK, has sought political asylum in the United States, claiming that he fears for his life as “dark forces are at work” in his home country.

“I feel like I’m two days away from being sentenced to death. In the UK. For journalism,” Robinson told InfoWars on Monday after the UK High Court found him guilty of contempt. He’s now pleading with the American government to help him escape the UK, addressing President Donald Trump directly.

“I beg Donald Trump, I beg the American government, to look at my case. I need evacuation out of this country because there are dark forces at work in this nation,” Robinson stated in his video address.

The 36-year-old, who is an adviser to UKIP leader Gerard Batten on grooming gangs and prison reform, even claimed he would be killed if he goes to jail, alleging that prisons in the UK are “controlled by jihadi gangs.” The activist claims the UK government is trying to “silence” him and that he therefore has “no future” in Britain.

“Our freedom is gone. The country has fallen,” he concluded.

Separately, Robinson also appealed to the US government through a US-based news website, the Gateway Pundit, urging Trump “to get his lawyers and his team” to look into the activist’s case.

“I’ve already been unlawfully imprisoned, now I’ve been convicted – not by a jury of peers – but the government that got me through a back door,” he stated, emphasizing once more that he’s “been convicted for journalism.”

“I’ll be sent to prison to be murdered by a government who oppose and have taken our freedoms away,” he declared, adding that the UK’s “freedom of speech is gone and our freedom of press is gone – and whilst it goes, all the mainstream media celebrate it.”

Robinson is widely known for his provocative activism, including courthouse broadcasts and videos depicting so-called “no-go zones” in some British communities, which he claims have been taken over by Muslim immigrants. He was also a co-founder of the English Defense League (EDL), a right-wing social organization hostile to immigrants and Islam, but broke ties with it in 2013, claiming he did not want to align himself with “far-right extremism.”

