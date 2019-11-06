 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

Labour ‘sided with Putin’ and would subject UK to ‘horror show,’ BoJo tells voters at launch of election campaign

6 Nov, 2019 14:08
Get short URL
Labour ‘sided with Putin’ and would subject UK to ‘horror show,’ BoJo tells voters at launch of election campaign
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks outside number 10 Downing Street in central London on November 6, 2019. © AFP / Tolga AKMEN
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson accused the Labour Party of snuggling up to the Kremlin during a speech in which he implored voters to stick with the Conservative Party in next month’s snap elections.

While the Tories believe that the UK should “stand tall in the world,” Johnson claimed that Labour allegedly “sided with Putin” over the Skripal poisoning affair. The prime minister didn’t elaborate on his sensational claim.

“Come with us, get Brexit done and take this country forward, or, and this is the alternative next year, spend the whole of 2020 in a horror show of yet more dither and delay,” he added.

Screenshot from the video © Ruptly

He said that if victorious, Jeremy Corbyn would push for two referendums in 2020; one on Scotland, and the other on Brexit.

Ironically, a leading taking point of Remainers has been that the Kremlin was somehow linked to the campaign to pull Britain out of the European Union. The conspiracy theory was officially put to rest in September, when an investigation into a leading pro-Brexit campaign, Leave.eu, found no ties to Moscow.

Also on rt.com Claim Russia caused Brexit crumbles as probe into Leave.EU funding finds no evidence of wrongdoing

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies