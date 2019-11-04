Go green to the extreme! Japan rolls out eco-friendly supercar made from WOOD at Tokyo Motor Show (VIDEO)

Japan’s Environment Ministry showed off a one-of-a-kind supercar made from cellulose and agricultural waste. While it is relatively light, it is still able to punch above its weight when it comes to strength and durability.

Called the Nano Cellulose Vehicle (NCV), the car made a spectacular appearance at this year’s Tokyo Motor Show. Its design is so aggressive and futuristic that you might not guess that it’s made of a plant-derived material.

The Environment Ministry says most of the hull, such as roof, doors, and hood involves the use of cellulose nanofiber (CNF), a substance that contains agricultural waste. This material apparently leaves a smaller carbon footprint and is probably eco-friendlier than most of the vehicles on the road.

“The cellulose nanofiber is carbon-neutral ‘wood’ material, so we can expect it to contribute to the reduction in CO2 emissions, so it will be friendly for our environment,” Toshio Kon, group manager from the conversion vehicle development division, said at the show.

Developers claim CNF is five times as strong as steel but only one-fifth of the weight. There were no details about the vehicle’s power plant, but it’s safe to assume that it will be just as eco-friendly as the rest of the car.

