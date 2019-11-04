 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Go green to the extreme! Japan rolls out eco-friendly supercar made from WOOD at Tokyo Motor Show (VIDEO)

4 Nov, 2019 13:37
Nano Cellulose Vehicle on display at 2019 Tokyo Motor Show © Global Look Press / Michael Steinebach Source: AFLO
Japan’s Environment Ministry showed off a one-of-a-kind supercar made from cellulose and agricultural waste. While it is relatively light, it is still able to punch above its weight when it comes to strength and durability.

Called the Nano Cellulose Vehicle (NCV), the car made a spectacular appearance at this year’s Tokyo Motor Show. Its design is so aggressive and futuristic that you might not guess that it’s made of a plant-derived material.

The Environment Ministry says most of the hull, such as roof, doors, and hood involves the use of cellulose nanofiber (CNF), a substance that contains agricultural waste. This material apparently leaves a smaller carbon footprint and is probably eco-friendlier than most of the vehicles on the road.

The car is made from 'plant-derived' material © Global Look Press / Michael Steinebach Source: AFLO

“The cellulose nanofiber is carbon-neutral ‘wood’ material, so we can expect it to contribute to the reduction in CO2 emissions, so it will be friendly for our environment,” Toshio Kon, group manager from the conversion vehicle development division, said at the show.

Developers claim CNF is five times as strong as steel but only one-fifth of the weight. There were no details about the vehicle’s power plant, but it’s safe to assume that it will be just as eco-friendly as the rest of the car.

