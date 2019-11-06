Putting the ‘fun’ in funeral: Undertakers share giant COFFIN CAKE to ‘cheer up a bit’ (VIDEO)

Funeral directors from across the Balkans were summoned to a macabre meeting in Serbia where they celebrated a colleague’s retirement with coffin cake, "Blood of the virgin" cocktails and glamorous hostesses in black veils.

Greeted by equally ghoulish and glamorous women, some 250 funeral services companies attended the 10th annual “Grobariada” Serbian Funeral Services Workers Forum in Radisha ‘Drynda’ Mikhailovich’s hometown of Pozharevac in Serbia.

Mikhailovich, whose funeral parlor’s slogan is “Your business is to die, the rest is our concern,” finally decided to retire after 25 years preparing customers for the afterlife.

Guests were served “Blood of the Virgin” and “Dracula's Brain” cocktails, as well as a variety of morbid munchies like vampire teeth and various other Halloween-themed candies.

The piece de resistance, however, was a 100kg coffin cake, with a wooden stake driven through it, to assuage the fears of even the most superstitious attendees.

According to Drynda, the goal of the convention is “to cheer up a little bit, hang out and forget about the topic of death and undertakers business. We want to be in a little bit merrier spirit.”

