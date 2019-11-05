 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Pakistani pop star who posed in suicide vest & threatened Modi with reptiles quits showbiz after leaked ‘revenge porn’ goes viral

5 Nov, 2019 07:24
Get short URL
Pakistani pop star who posed in suicide vest & threatened Modi with reptiles quits showbiz after leaked ‘revenge porn’ goes viral
© YouTube / Rabi Pirzada
A Pakistani singer who made headlines with her provocative anti-Modi social media posts has said that she is leaving the entertainment industry, after nude photographs and videos of her were leaked on the internet.

Rabi Pirzada announced in tweet on Monday that she was “quitting showbiz.” She added: “May Allah forgive my sins. And soften the hearts of people in my favor.”

Her decision comes just days after compromising photographs and videos of Pirzada went viral. It’s still unclear how the material was released into the public domain. One theory is that the ‘revenge porn’ was leaked by a disgruntled ex-boyfriend. However, others have speculated that Pirzada was targeted for her polarizing political statements. The hashtag #RabiPirzada become a top trend in Pakistan on Friday as the X-rated content spread across the country.

The pop star filed a complaint with Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing following the privacy infringement. She reportedly also handed her phone over to authorities for inspection – suggesting that the leak was the result of a hack.
Pirzada had attracted media attention for her controversial statements aimed at Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as well as New Delhi’s decision to revoke Kashmir’s special status.

Also on rt.com ‘Traditional dress?’ Pakistani singer blows up Indian social media with SUICIDE VEST photo

Last month, she shared a photograph of herself wearing a suicide vest, along with the hashtag “#ModiHitler.” She later defended the social media post by saying that it was a protest against India’s actions in Kashmir.

Earlier, in September, Pirzada posted a video of herself posing with large snakes and a crocodile, which she said would “feast” on Modi.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies