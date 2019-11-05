Pakistani pop star who posed in suicide vest & threatened Modi with reptiles quits showbiz after leaked ‘revenge porn’ goes viral

A Pakistani singer who made headlines with her provocative anti-Modi social media posts has said that she is leaving the entertainment industry, after nude photographs and videos of her were leaked on the internet.

Rabi Pirzada announced in tweet on Monday that she was “quitting showbiz.” She added: “May Allah forgive my sins. And soften the hearts of people in my favor.”

میں رابی پیرذادہ شوبز سے کنارہ کشی اختیار کرتی ہوں ۔ اللہ تعالیٰ میرے گناہوں کو معاف کرے۔ اور میرے حق میں لوگوں کا دل نرم کرے۔



وَتُعِزُ مَن تَشَاء وَتُذِلُ مَن تَشَاء#SaveaSoul — Rabi Pirzada (@Rabipirzada) November 4, 2019

Her decision comes just days after compromising photographs and videos of Pirzada went viral. It’s still unclear how the material was released into the public domain. One theory is that the ‘revenge porn’ was leaked by a disgruntled ex-boyfriend. However, others have speculated that Pirzada was targeted for her polarizing political statements. The hashtag #RabiPirzada become a top trend in Pakistan on Friday as the X-rated content spread across the country.

Rabi Pirzada’s video spread by her ex boyfriend. He had her iCloud password.

Please don’t share this video. We should not spread private things of anyone just for few RTs And Likes.

#RabiPirzadapic.twitter.com/qYv0MUS3zU — Pakeeza Khan (@Pakeezakhan_) November 1, 2019

The pop star filed a complaint with Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing following the privacy infringement. She reportedly also handed her phone over to authorities for inspection – suggesting that the leak was the result of a hack.

Pirzada had attracted media attention for her controversial statements aimed at Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as well as New Delhi’s decision to revoke Kashmir’s special status.

Last month, she shared a photograph of herself wearing a suicide vest, along with the hashtag “#ModiHitler.” She later defended the social media post by saying that it was a protest against India’s actions in Kashmir.

Earlier, in September, Pirzada posted a video of herself posing with large snakes and a crocodile, which she said would “feast” on Modi.

