Skulls & celebrations: Mexicans honor the souls of lost loved ones on Day of the Dead (VIDEOS)

Millions of Mexicans dressed up, paraded, and laid food and flowers for the souls of relatives who have passed away in celebration of the Day of the Dead on Saturday.

Residents of the San Andres Mixquic area south of Mexico City adorned relatives’ graves with flowers and lit candles as they gathered together in remembrance of those loved ones who have died.

People donned special costumes and painted their faces for the commemorations, and festooned the streets with special Day of the Dead artwork.

The annual holiday is marked across the country as a way to remember lost friends and relatives, with families offering food, drinks and prayers to the spirits of their loved ones who come back for this one day to celebrate with the living.

In Mexico City, crowds thronged the streets to watch some 3,000 performers in their incredible skeleton-themed garb parade to the beat of traditional tunes.

Also on rt.com Orthodox priests from Western Europe get together in Moscow ahead of historic reunification with Russian Orthodox Church (VIDEO)

Like this story? Share it with a friend!