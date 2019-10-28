EU agrees Brexit extension until January 31 - Tusk

The European Union has granted the UK a three-month Brexit ‘flextension,’ with the new deadline now moved to January 31, according to the President of the European Council, Donald Tusk.

Tusk made the announcement via social media, confirming that the EU27 leaders had agreed to the UK’s request, with the decision expected to be “formalized through a written procedure” later.

The so-called ‘flextension’ would mean that Britain could leave before the renewed deadline day if a deal is, in the meantime, ratified by the UK parliament. The measure comes as UK lawmakers prepare to vote later on Monday on PM Boris Johnson’s proposals for a snap general election on December 12.

Johnson, who requires two-thirds of MPs to vote for an early election, is expected to struggle to get lawmakers’ backing, with the Labour Party, led by Jeremy Corbyn, signaling that they’ll reject the motion.

However, all may not be lost for Johnson and his hopes for a winter election, as the Liberal Democrats and Scottish National Party have come up with a one-line bill for a snap poll on December 9, which would require a simple majority in the House of Commons. Their bill is likely to be tabled on Tuesday, if Johnson fails on Monday.