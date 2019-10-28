 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
EU agrees Brexit extension until January 31 - Tusk
HomeUK News

Boris-o’-lantern: British kids list prime minister among top Halloween costume choices

28 Oct, 2019 09:09
Get short URL
Boris-o’-lantern: British kids list prime minister among top Halloween costume choices
REFILE - ADDING BYLINE protestor wearing a mask depicting Boris Johnson is seen in front of Buckingham Palace, in London, Britain July 24, 2019 © REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Boris Johnson may be struggling to curry favor with parliament, but at least he’s popular among trick-or-treaters. A survey has found that Britons view the embattled prime minister as a top Halloween costume choice.

According to a survey of 2,000 British parents and children, Johnson – whose deadline to leave the EU coincidentally lands on October 31 – is the 10th most popular costume choice for those gearing up for a night of ghoulish candy-collecting.

Conducted by Beano Studios, the poll found that the most popular costume choice was Pennywise, the terrifying clown from ‘IT 2.’ Hulk, the Joker, Spider-Man and the Minecraft Creeper are among the other costume ideas that edged out BoJo.

Respondents said that Johnson and US President Donald Trump were among the “scariest” celebrities of the 21st century.

Also on rt.com Brexit stasis: EU foot-dragging & parliamentary stonewalling have led to ‘very un-British coup’ in UK, George Galloway says

But even those who won’t be donning Johnson’s iconic blonde mop for Halloween may still make reference to Brexit with their costume. The survey revealed that more than half of British families plan to incorporate Brexit into their Halloween festivities this year.

“With Brexit on everyone’s lips, it’s unsurprising that we’ll be seeing a horde of mini Borises taking over the streets of the UK this Halloween, with a Jeremy Corbyn or two,” Mike Stirling, editorial director of Beano Studios, said.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies