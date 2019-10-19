Blow to Boris: UK MPs vote for amendment delaying approval of BoJo’s Brexit deal, insist he now must ask for extension from EU

In a defeat for Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government, the Letwin amendment has been passed by the House of Commons by 322 votes to 306, meaning the so-called Surrender Bill has been strengthened.

It is now expected that there will be no meaningful vote on Johnson’s Brexit deal on Saturday with the government likely to bring proceedings in the parliament to a premature end.

Laid down by former Conservative Cabinet minister Sir Oliver Letwin, the amendment was designed to close a potential loophole in the Benn Act, the piece of legislation dubbed the Surrender Bill by Brexiteers, which was designed to prevent the UK leaving the European Union without a deal.

Because of the conditions of the Benn Act, Johnson will now have to request a three-month delay to Brexit from the EU by the end of Saturday.

Despite the act, Remain MPs had fears that a no-deal Brexit was still a possibility, as passing Johnson’s deal does not guarantee that the UK leaves the EU with a deal on October 31.

The amendment means that any support Johnson’s deal gets in a vote in parliament will be withheld until legislation to implement the deal has been passed by the House of Commons and the House of Lords.

On Saturday morning reports suggested that Johnson would pull a vote on his deal if MPs voted in favor of the Letwin amendment.

The government had been expected to bring forward the legislation on Monday.

