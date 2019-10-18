Like a ‘greased piglet’ BoJo will win his Brexit vote – former UK PM Cameron

Former UK PM David Cameron has backed Boris Johnson to emerge victorious in the vote on his Brexit deal, because like a “greased piglet” he’ll slip through, even if it will be “tight.”

Cameron made the comments while speaking at the Harrogate literature festival in North Yorkshire on Thursday to promote his memoirs. The former Tory prime minister, who called the 2016 EU referendum, likened Johnson to a slippery piglet.

The thing about the greased piglet is that he manages to slip through other people's hands where mere mortals fail.

UK lawmakers will convene in Parliament on Saturday to debate and cast their votes on the Brexit agreement Johnson secured in Brussels on Thursday. It will be the first Saturday sitting in the House of Commons since 1982, when hostilities with Argentina over Falkland Islands erupted in 1982, and only the fourth since the end of World War II.

Cameron, who reportedly had to battle through heckles from audience members upset at him for calling the referendum, also suggested that if he were still an MP he would vote for the deal, because it’s better than a no-deal scenario for the UK.

He insisted that his successor had done well to achieve a deal and hoped that “he’ll get it through Parliament. I suspect he will but it will be tight.”

Johnson needs 320 UK lawmakers to back the deal to see it pass, with the DUP and Labour stating that they’ll reject such a proposition. It will therefore depend on how many Labour MPs in ‘Leave’ Constituencies, ERG members, and former Tory ‘rebels’ expelled from the party, can be won over by the government whips.

