‘Proud for having served Europe’: Juncker makes emotional farewell speech during his final European Council summit (VIDEO)

Jean-Claude Juncker was almost reduced to tears as he bid a fond farewell to journalists at his last ever European Council Summit as president of the European Commission.

Juncker, with his voice breaking, thanked European Council President Donald Tusk and the assembled media for the five years he spent in the European Commission role, saying that it had been a privilege. As he came to the end of his speech, he struggled to deliver his last line.

I will always be proud, until the end of my life, for having served Europe.

One of his final acts was to secure a Brexit deal with UK PM Boris Johnson. Making the landmark announcement on Thursday morning via Twitter, Juncker declared that a “fair and balanced agreement” had been struck between the London and Brussels.

Known for being an eccentric character, Juncker has provided the world’s media with some highly amusing moments.

In an interview with Sky News last month, while discussing the then-contentious issue of the Irish ‘backstop’ in the context of Brexit he bizarrely revealed that he didn’t have “an erotic relationship to the backs**t… err the backstop.”

In July 2017, while holding a press conference he mistook an incoming call from the German Chancellor Angela Merkel for one from his wife. Taking his phone from his pocket he said: “That’s my wife calling, sorry,” before correcting himself.

"No, it’s Mrs Merkel,” Juncker exclaimed before hanging up, prompting laughter from journalists.

The Luxembourg politician will hand over the reins to Ursula von der Leyen at the beginning of December. He previously served as the prime minister of Luxembourg, from 1995 to 2013.

