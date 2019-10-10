 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Paralympic athlete climbs ON TOP of British Airways jet in Extinction Rebellion protest (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

10 Oct, 2019 13:02
First responders assess the situation as a man lies atop a plane at London City Airport on October 10, 2019 © REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Paralympian James Brown climbed on top of a British Airways plane on the tarmac of London City Airport as part of ongoing Extinction Rebellion protests.

It’s understood the athlete, who is visually impaired, managed to climb up onto the aircraft during boarding. A woman who was with Brown and was filming his actions was arrested at the scene, according to the Independent. 

Photos from the scene show police and firefighters assessing the situation and addressing Brown from passenger steps positioned on either side of the aircraft. He was eventually removed and taken away by police.

The group have threatened a three-day-long occupation and shutdown of the airport starting 9am Thursday local time. As part of their disruptive actions, a man on board an Aer Lingus plane bound for Dublin refused to sit as the flight prepared to take off, resulting in the plane being grounded while the crew waited for police to remove him.

London City Airport is trending on Twitter as reactions pour in to the protest. Many commenters are criticizing Extinction Rebellion for potentially endangering lives with their increasingly elaborate stunts, with others saying that climbing on top of a plane is “far beyond acceptable” behavior.

