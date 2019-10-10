‘Hong Kong-style’: Extinction Rebellion threaten 3 DAY SHUTDOWN of London City Airport (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Eco-activist group Extinction Rebellion (XR) says it is attempting a “Hong Kong-style” occupation and shutdown of London City Airport for three whole days starting Thursday. Police are already arresting protesters at the site.

Extra security and policing have been put in place at the UK airport after the group threatened it would attempt a major disruption, with its members “lying, sitting or glueing-on in front of the departure and arrivals gates” in a desperate bid to block entry to travelers.

Footage and images from the airport, taken just minutes after the protest officially got under way, show police removing XR members from the airport entrance and making arrests.

Extinction Rebellion Protesters being dragged out of London City Airport by police #ExtinctionRebellionpic.twitter.com/D9YG8W0Wfd — Livvy Doherty (@LivvyDoherty) October 10, 2019

Early arrests at London City Airport as #ExtinctionRebellion try to close it down. pic.twitter.com/Q6BgmT5811 — Ian Woods (@IanWoodsSky) October 10, 2019

Access to the terminal is reportedly being restricted unless people have a boarding pass valid for travel and ID, adding an extra delay and screening measure to the already security-laden site.

An extraordinary number of police officers are protecting London City Airport this morning. It’s as Extinction Rebellion threaten to shut it down for up to three days, by occupying the terminal.



Security’s stepped up - so no one can get inside now without a boarding pass. @LBCpic.twitter.com/tEyVkE37DI — Rachael Venables (@rachaelvenables) October 10, 2019

Protests in Hong Kong, initially sparked by opposition to proposed legislation allowing extradition of suspects from Hong Kong to mainland China, have escalated into violent clashes between rival groups, and between protesters and police. Protesters occupying Hong Kong International Airport have caused serious travel disruptions and resulted in hundreds of flights being canceled.

London City Airport remains open and protesters reportedly have not been successful in entering the terminal, but passengers are advised to check their flights before heading to the airport. The group has threatened to block off the nearby Docklands Light Railway stop if they are unsuccessful in occupying London City Airport itself.

The Met Police says 800 people have been arrested over four days of the group’s protests around London.

