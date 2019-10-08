Trump says US not abandoning Kurds, again threatens ‘partner’ Turkey with economic devastation

The withdrawal of US troops from northeastern Syria does not amount to abandoning the Kurds, President Trump said in the wake of criticism at home. After all, Turkey faces devastation for ‘unnecessary fighting’ against them.

Trump went to Twitter to justify his decision to pull back US troops from their positions on the Syrian border with Turkey, which potentially exposes Kurdish militias to an attack by the Turkish military. Contrary to what many critics of the move say, the US has “in no way... Abandoned the Kurds, who are special people and wonderful fighters,” the US leader said.

We may be in the process of leaving Syria, but in no way have we Abandoned the Kurds, who are special people and wonderful fighters. Likewise our relationship with Turkey, a NATO and Trading partner, has been very good. Turkey already has a large Kurdish population and fully.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2019

“While we only had 50 soldiers remaining in that section of Syria, and they have been removed, any unforced or unnecessary fighting by Turkey will be devastating to their economy and to their very fragile currency,” Trump tweeted, doubling down on his Monday threat to destroy Turkish economy, if the country wages war against the Syrian Kurds.

Kurdish militias played a key role in fighting terrorist group Islamic State in northeastern Syria, with US providing air support, weapons and training. The empowerment of the Kurdish forces alarmed Turkey, which considers them terrorists and an extension of the domestic Kurdish guerrillas. Trump announced his surprise decision to pull back US troops from the border just as Turkey was amassing its forces along the border in what appears to be preparation for a massive anti-Kurdish operation in Syria. Ankara wants to create a so-called “safe zone” along the border, where Syrian refugees currently residing in Turkey would be relocated.

The US President also said the Turks “have also been good to deal with, helping me to save many lives at Idlib Province” the last remaining hotbed of jihadism in Syria. The area in northern Syria was insulated from a military offensive by Russia-backed Syrian government forces on a request from Ankara, which feared such an operation would cause another massive inflow of refugees into its territory.

