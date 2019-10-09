 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
No more ‘king’ and ‘queen’? Ohio school won’t use gendered words for homecoming anymore

9 Oct, 2019 18:06
© Reuters / Carlo Allegri
An Ohio high school is doing away with gendered language for its homecoming court after two female students were crowned what would usually have been “king” and “queen” — but will now be known as “Homecoming Royalty” instead.

Milford High School said the “change in terminology was made to reflect the voice” of the student body and to “ensure all students have the opportunity to feel included.”

The decision was made after the homecoming votes were tallied at last week’s Friday night football game and female students, Abbey Stropes and Trinity Miller, won both titles.

The school does not have plans to switch back to “king” and “queen” even if next year’s winning students are male and female, saying in a statement that the winners will be known “this year and in the future” as Homecoming Royalty. The school statement also described the vote as a “popularity contest” and a “long-standing tradition.”

The girls held scepters instead of wearing crowns at the event.

School principal Josh Kauffman said he “fully supports” the voice and choice of the student body.

Milfor High School is not the first to adopt new policies on gender — allowing male students to wear skirts if they wish, for example — in an effort to be more “inclusive.” 

Gender-neutral toilets are also becoming more popular in schools and other public buildings, despite some backlash from those who say it amounts to an uncomfortable invasion of privacy.

