 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

Police probe Nigel Farage over threat to ‘KNIFE’ civil servants post-Brexit (VIDEO)

Published time: 28 Sep, 2019 18:10
Get short URL
Police probe Nigel Farage over threat to ‘KNIFE’ civil servants post-Brexit (VIDEO)
© Reuters / Henry Nicholls
Police are investigating Nigel Farage after he told a crowd he will “take a knife” to “overpaid” civil servants after Brexit for “not doing a neutral job.” Farage says he’d meant to say something far less bloodthirsty.

Farage made the comment while speaking at an event at the Neon Theatre in Newport last Saturday. In video footage from the event, Farage can heard saying: 

“When the president of the port of Calais and the boss of the port of Dover tell you they're 100% ready for Brexit in whatever form it comes, I suggest we listen to them and not the overpaid pen pushers in Whitehall who are not doing a neutral job”.

“And once Brexit's done, we’ll take the knife to them. Alright? Had enough of all of it. Had enough of all of it,” he added.

 Gwent Police opened an investigation after receiving dozens of complaints about what some called“an incitment to murder.” Police responded via Twitter to journalist Carole Cadwalladr, and at least 36 others, to say they were “aware of comments made last week” and were “looking into these allegations”. 

Farage responded to a new story about the investigation via Twitter to say he should have used the term “take the axe,” which, he says, “is a more traditional term for cuts.”

Also on rt.com ‘I was kicked in the head by a horse’ and then I believed in Brexit: Farage victim of hilarious prank caller

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies