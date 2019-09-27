‘It’s almost all bulls**t’: BoJo’s ‘Brexit mastermind’ Cummings denounces news media as MPs accuse him of whipping up anger

Boris Johnson’s special adviser Dominic Cummings has lashed out at the media, urging the public to not watch the news “because it’s almost all bulls**t,” as MPs say he and the PM are endangering their lives with toxic rhetoric.

Sky News’ political correspondent Lewis Goodall conducted an interview with Cummings on Thursday night, with Johnson’s key ally in a bullish mood. Critics have singled him out for helping to create what they see as a febrile atmosphere with Brexit polarizing the nation.

Also on rt.com ‘It made me feel sick’: Widower of murdered MP Jo Cox reacts to Boris Johnson’s ‘offensive’ language in parliament

Cummings took offence to the widely held view of many in the news media that he has a ‘masterplan’ for sorting out the Brexit mess. The architect of the successful ‘Vote Leave’ Brexit campaign during the 2016 EU referendum didn’t hold back in showing his anger at the British news coverage.

People say all sorts of things. You say all sorts of things but you [the media] don’t know what you’re talking about. So everyone watching at home should know, don’t watch the news because it’s almost all bulls**t.

Johnson’s special adviser had earlier attended the launch of a book by businessman Stuart Wheeler, a former Vote Leave donor.

The Daily Telegraph reports that he had told attendees at this event that it was “not surprising that some people are angry” about the delay to Brexit. According to the paper, he found it “odd” that lawmakers, who he accuses of causing the impasse, were taken aback by it.

A number of British MPs have received death threats and claim that rhetoric such as “surrender” which PM Johnson is consistently using to describe a new Brexit-related law, is fueling anger and endangering their lives.

The remarks come after a video clip showing Labour MP Karl Turner confronting Cummings in Portcullis House near the UK parliament, emerged online on Thursday.



Karl Turner MP tells Dominic Cummings he's received death threats overnight.



Cummings responds "get Brexit done".



He's completely unmasked. This sounds like a threat pic.twitter.com/N3mlYt82wt — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) September 27, 2019

Turner can be heard telling the 47-year-old: “That tone of language is going down well, Dominic. I’ve had death threats overnight. Should be dead.” Cummings, leaning against a pillar calmly replies: “Get Brexit done.”

In a raucous statement to parliament on Wednesday, Johnson pilloried opposition politicians for “three years of dither and delay” and said they wanted the country to be “locked forever in the orbit of the EU.” The PM reiterated that he wanted to strike a deal with Brussels before the October 31 deadline, but that he was willing to leave “without [a deal] if necessary.”

Also on rt.com Boris Johnson calls parliament 'paralyzed,' taunts opposition over boos and cries of 'resign!' (VIDEOS)

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.