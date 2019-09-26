‘It made me feel sick’: Widower of murdered MP Jo Cox reacts to Boris Johnson’s ‘offensive’ language in parliament

The husband of murdered Labour MP Jo Cox has voiced his shock at PM Boris Johnson’s use of vitriolic language and at his public assertion that the best way to honor his late wife is to “get Brexit done.”

Johnson has faced an angry backlash from British lawmakers, particularly those that were close friends to Cox, after the prime minister’s performance in the House of Commons on Wednesday night. The pro-remain MP for Batley and Spen in West Yorkshire was killed by far-right nationalist Thomas Mair in June 2016, shortly before the EU referendum.

Also on rt.com Boris Johnson calls parliament 'paralyzed,' taunts opposition over boos and cries of 'resign!' (VIDEOS)

Her husband Brendan has spoken out against the PM’s response to Labour MP Paula Sherriff, who had asked him to stop using “offensive” and “inflammatory” language such as “surrender act, betrayal, traitor.”

Johnson replied: “I’ve never heard such humbug in all my life.”

During an interview on ITV’s GMB show, the murdered MP’s widower revealed his shock at his late wife’s name being used by Johnson to ram home the importance of getting “Brexit done,” and his “vitriolic” language such as “surrender” to describe a law passed by MPs.

I didn’t expect Jo’s name to be used in that way. It made me feel sick.



‘I didn’t expect Jo’s name to be mentioned in that way. It made me feel sick’ - Brendan Cox



Husband of the late Jo Cox said it made him feel 'sick’ when Boris Johnson mentioned her in that manner.



👉 https://t.co/3G3ZgG3G9Zpic.twitter.com/b4n9AOD6Yx — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) September 26, 2019

He called on all British lawmakers and the wider public to lower the temperature on the Brexit debate, insisting that Leavers and Remainers have both been guilty of using incendiary rhetoric, whether it be words like “traitor” from Brexiteers or “fascist” from pro-EU supporters.

Johnson was repeatedly asked by MPs in the House of Commons to stop referring to the “Benn act,” as the “surrender act.” The law, contained within the EU Withdrawal Bill, compels the prime minister to write to the EU Council by October 19 and ask for a Brexit delay if he hasn’t secured an agreement or had a ‘no-deal’ approved by British lawmakers.

Johnson slammed opposition politicians for “three years of dither and delay” and said they wanted the country to be “locked forever in the orbit of the EU.” The PM reiterated that he wanted to strike a deal with Brussels before the October 31 deadline, but that he was willing to leave “without [a deal] if necessary.”

Also on rt.com Murdered Labour MP Jo Cox faced months of security threats before attack

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.