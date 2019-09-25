Boris Johnson calls Parliament 'paralyzed,' accuses opposition of ignoring people's wish and sabotaging Brexit

UK PM Boris Johnson said he believes the Supreme Court was “wrong” to rule his decision to prorogue a “paralyzed parliament” and accused the opposition of “sabotaging” Brexit, as shouts and boos rocked the House of Commons.

In a raucous statement to the Commons on Wednesday, a day after the UK’s highest court ruled his suspension of parliament “unlawful, void and of no effect,” Johnson spent minutes haranguing the opposition before addressing the court decision.

Johnson slammed opposition politicians for “three years of dither and delay” and said they wanted the country to be “locked forever in the orbit of the EU.” The PM reiterated that he wanted to strike a deal with Brussels before the October 31 deadline, but that he was willing to leave “without [a deal] if necessary.”

LIVE: Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab gives statement on Iran before Boris Johnson faces MPs https://t.co/56LRBl9HVk — RT UK (@RTUKnews) September 25, 2019

His speech was interrupted repeatedly by disapproving shouts from the opposition, prompting the Speaker John Bercow to lash out at MPs for scandalizing the hearing and not thinking how the Parliament is perceived by people watching the session.

Responding to Corbyn, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn slammed Johnson’s speech “ten minutes of bluster” from a “dangerous” PM who “thinks he is above the law” but is “not fit” to hold office. Corbn said the verdict represents an “extraordinary and precarious moment” in history.

Also on rt.com PM Boris Johnson’s suspension of parliament was ‘unlawful’ - UK Supreme Court

Johnson accused anti-Brexit MPs of “running to the courts” to “block and delay” Brexit and said Corbyn and his party “do not trust the people.”

Corbyn also reiterated his call from Tuesday that the PM should resign, saying that “for the good of this country, [Johnson] should go.”

DETAILS TO FOLLOW