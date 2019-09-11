 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

Labour demands ‘recall’ of UK parliament, as union chief warns BoJo he could face ‘citizen’s arrest’

Published time: 11 Sep, 2019 12:32
Get short URL
Labour demands ‘recall’ of UK parliament, as union chief warns BoJo he could face ‘citizen’s arrest’
(L) Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn © Reuters / Russell Cheyne (R) A person in handcuffs © Global Look Press / Thomas Frey
The UK Labour Party has demanded that Boris Johnson recalls parliament “immediately,” as a major trade union chief warned the PM he may face arrest after an appeal court in Scotland ruled prorogation “unlawful.”

Responding to the latest court ruling on Wednesday, Labour’s Shadow Brexit Secretary Keir Starmer told the BBC that Johnson should reopen the Houses of Parliament “this afternoon or tomorrow,” so that MPs can debate what should happen next on Brexit.

I call on him to recall parliament immediately.

Len McClusky, the leader of Unite, one of Britain’s biggest trade unions, and one which gives financial support to Labour, has advised the UK prime minister not to visit Scotland as he may “face a citizen’s arrest.”

It comes after three judges at Scotland’s highest court in Edinburgh, ruled on Wednesday morning that the prorogation of parliament on Monday night by Johnson was unconstitutional. One of the judges, Lord Brodie, told the court that the “tactic to frustrate parliament, could legitimately be established as unlawful.”

Dominic Grieve, the former Tory attorney general and one of the 21 MPs who had the party whip removed after rebelling over Brexit, called on the PM to “resign and very swiftly,” if he has misled the Queen about the reasons for the suspension of parliament.

The UK government plans a Supreme Court appeal, which will be heard on Tuesday, against the latest ruling. A government spokesperson said that they were “disappointed” by the court’s decision, insisting that they needed to bring forward their legislative agenda, adding that “proroguing parliament is the legal and necessary way of delivering this.”

Also on rt.com Boris Johnson’s suspension of parliament ruled unlawful by Scottish appeals court

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Subscribe to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies