Labour demands ‘recall’ of UK parliament, as union chief warns BoJo he could face ‘citizen’s arrest’

The UK Labour Party has demanded that Boris Johnson recalls parliament “immediately,” as a major trade union chief warned the PM he may face arrest after an appeal court in Scotland ruled prorogation “unlawful.”

Responding to the latest court ruling on Wednesday, Labour’s Shadow Brexit Secretary Keir Starmer told the BBC that Johnson should reopen the Houses of Parliament “this afternoon or tomorrow,” so that MPs can debate what should happen next on Brexit.

I call on him to recall parliament immediately.

Len McClusky, the leader of Unite, one of Britain’s biggest trade unions, and one which gives financial support to Labour, has advised the UK prime minister not to visit Scotland as he may “face a citizen’s arrest.”

It comes after three judges at Scotland’s highest court in Edinburgh, ruled on Wednesday morning that the prorogation of parliament on Monday night by Johnson was unconstitutional. One of the judges, Lord Brodie, told the court that the “tactic to frustrate parliament, could legitimately be established as unlawful.”

Dominic Grieve, the former Tory attorney general and one of the 21 MPs who had the party whip removed after rebelling over Brexit, called on the PM to “resign and very swiftly,” if he has misled the Queen about the reasons for the suspension of parliament.

The UK government plans a Supreme Court appeal, which will be heard on Tuesday, against the latest ruling. A government spokesperson said that they were “disappointed” by the court’s decision, insisting that they needed to bring forward their legislative agenda, adding that “proroguing parliament is the legal and necessary way of delivering this.”

