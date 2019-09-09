Trump tweets PHOTO of lightning striking near Air Force One

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Published time: 9 Sep, 2019 22:06 Edited time: 9 Sep, 2019 22:38
©  Twitter/Donald J. Trump
US President Donald Trump’s Air Force One plane was nearly struck by lightning after landing at a Marine air station in Cherry Point, North Carolina on Monday.

Trump tweeted a photo of a lightning strike appearing to hit his presidential plane as it sat on a runway at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in North Carolina.

"This is amazing!" the President commented.

The storm reportedly forced a change of plans, preventing him from exiting the plane, which instead took off for nearby Fayetteville, where he is campaigning for Republican candidate Dan Bishop in the 9th District.

The photo electrified social media, which lit up with “God missed” jokes and references to the president’s claims about the path of Hurricane Dorian.

