Trump tweets PHOTO of lightning striking near Air Force One

US President Donald Trump’s Air Force One plane was nearly struck by lightning after landing at a Marine air station in Cherry Point, North Carolina on Monday.

Trump tweeted a photo of a lightning strike appearing to hit his presidential plane as it sat on a runway at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in North Carolina.

"This is amazing!" the President commented.

Departing MCAS Cherry Point in North Carolina for Fayetteville, North Carolina. This is amazing! pic.twitter.com/JDv5HA126A — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019

The storm reportedly forced a change of plans, preventing him from exiting the plane, which instead took off for nearby Fayetteville, where he is campaigning for Republican candidate Dan Bishop in the 9th District.

The photo electrified social media, which lit up with “God missed” jokes and references to the president’s claims about the path of Hurricane Dorian.