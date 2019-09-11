Boris Johnson’s suspension of Parliament ruled unlawful by Scottish appeals court

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s suspension of the UK parliament has been judged to be “unlawful” at an appeal court in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Three judges at Scotland’s highest court have ruled that the prorogation of parliament on Monday night was unconstitutional - contradicting judges in London - but made no decision to immediately reverse the suspension.

Judges Lord Carloway and Lord Drummond Young and Lord Brodie stated on Wednesday that the UK Supreme Court has to issue the final decision.

Aidan O’Neill suggests MPs can now occupy the Commons - @JudgesScotland allow @UKGOV appeal to @UKSupremeCourt but no other action — Severin Carrell, Esq (@severincarrell) September 11, 2019

The appeal judgement ostensibly reverses an initial finding in the same case at Edinburgh’s Court of Session last Wednesday. At that hearing, Lord Doherty insisted the prorogation was lawful.

