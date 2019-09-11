 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Boris Johnson’s suspension of Parliament ruled unlawful by Scottish appeals court
Published time: 11 Sep, 2019 09:14 Edited time: 11 Sep, 2019 09:33
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s suspension of the UK parliament has been judged to be “unlawful” at an appeal court in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Three judges at Scotland’s highest court have ruled that the prorogation of parliament on Monday night was unconstitutional - contradicting judges in London - but made no decision to immediately reverse the suspension.

Judges Lord Carloway and Lord Drummond Young and Lord Brodie stated on Wednesday that the UK Supreme Court has to issue the final decision. 

The appeal judgement ostensibly reverses an initial finding in the same case at Edinburgh’s Court of Session last Wednesday. At that hearing, Lord Doherty insisted the prorogation was lawful.

