Embarrassment for BoJo as UK PM forced to change election date that clashed with Jewish holiday

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been forced to change the proposed date for a snap general election, after it was highlighted that October 14 clashed with a Jewish holiday – meaning “observant” Jews couldn’t vote.

It had been widely reported that 10 Downing Street had penciled in October 14 as the date for a snap general election, but that day falls on the festival of Succot, treated by Orthodox Jews the same as the Sabbath. It’s understood the UK government will now seek to hold an election one day later on October 15.

The embarrassing blunder was picked up by the Board of Deputies of British Jews. Vice President Amanda Bowman sent a letter to PM Johnson on Tuesday, explaining that “observant Jews would not be able to vote in person or participate on the day,” because it would go against their religious teachings. There are around 40,000 Orthodox Jews in the UK.

Johnson is expected to table his motion for an early election at around 9pm BST on Wednesday, with voting scheduled for around 10.30pm BST.

The odds of the Tory PM receiving the required two-thirds majority of MPs to trigger a snap poll look slim, with Labour signaling that they will not support such a move until the ‘no-deal’ Brexit legislation is officially passed.

A rebel alliance of opposition parties and 21 Tory MPs defeated the UK government by 328 to 301 on Tuesday evening in a vote that forces Johnson to seek a three-month extension to Article 50 from the EU and block a ‘no-deal’ Brexit on October 31.

