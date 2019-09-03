PM Boris Johnson joins debate in UK Parliament ahead of expected vote to stop no-deal Brexit (LIVE)

UK MPs have reconvened after the summer recess and are debating ahead of a planned vote on new legislation which would prevent a no-deal Brexit. The vote is expected to take place around 10pm GMT.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has arrived in parliament to make his case in favor of taking the UK out of the EU on October 31 at any cost.

The tension in parliament between lawmakers and the PM could ultimately lead to a snap election.

The bill, tabled by Labour’s Hilary Benn, chair of the Exiting the European Union Select Committee, could cause a significant blow to Johnson, who has repeatedly promised to take Britain out of the EU, with or without a deal, by October 31.

Also on rt.com Bojo’s government majority destroyed as Tory MP defects to Lib Dems

The new law calls for the prime minister to obtain an extension to Article 50 from the EU that runs to “11pm on 31 January 2020.”

Johnson has called the bill an attempt to "chop the legs from under" his government. A number of high-profile cabinet ministers, including Michael Gove and Gavin Williamson, have suggested that the government may ignore any new law that further delays Brexit.