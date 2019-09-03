 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
PM Boris Johnson joins debate in UK Parliament ahead of expected vote to stop no-deal Brexit (LIVE)
Bojo’s government majority destroyed as Tory MP defects to Lib Dems

Published time: 3 Sep, 2019 15:12 Edited time: 3 Sep, 2019 15:32
British MP Phillip Lee (L) and Prime Minister Boris Johnson ©  Reuters / Henry Nicholls;  Reuters / Simon Dawson
The UK government has officially lost its working majority in the UK parliament after Tory MP Dr Phillip Lee quit to join the Liberal Democrats, to deliver a hammer blow to Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Johnson delivering his G7 statement to the House of Commons was forced to shout over the roars of support for Dr Lee, an ardent remainer, who took his seat with his new Liberal Democrat colleagues on the opposition benches.

The prime minister’s tiny majority of just one has now turned into minus one, meaning he is now in charge of a minority government. It’s a humiliating turn of events for Johnson, at a time when he is seeking to push through Brexit - deal or no-deal by October 31.

In a damning statement posted on social media, Dr Lee blasted the Tory government for “aggressively pursuing a damaging Brexit in unprincipled ways,” adding that Johnson’s administration is using “political manipulation, bullying and lies.” 

He bemoaned the negative transformation of this “once great party,” claiming that it had become infected by “twin diseases of populism and English nationalism.”

