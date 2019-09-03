Bojo’s government majority destroyed as Tory MP defects to Lib Dems

The UK government has officially lost its working majority in the UK parliament after Tory MP Dr Phillip Lee quit to join the Liberal Democrats, to deliver a hammer blow to Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Johnson delivering his G7 statement to the House of Commons was forced to shout over the roars of support for Dr Lee, an ardent remainer, who took his seat with his new Liberal Democrat colleagues on the opposition benches.

Here's @DrPhillipLeeMP going to sit with the Lib Dems. Govt no longer has a working majority pic.twitter.com/Vv9HBvF36s — Daniel Kraemer (@dcakraemer) September 3, 2019

The prime minister’s tiny majority of just one has now turned into minus one, meaning he is now in charge of a minority government. It’s a humiliating turn of events for Johnson, at a time when he is seeking to push through Brexit - deal or no-deal by October 31.

In a damning statement posted on social media, Dr Lee blasted the Tory government for “aggressively pursuing a damaging Brexit in unprincipled ways,” adding that Johnson’s administration is using “political manipulation, bullying and lies.”

He bemoaned the negative transformation of this “once great party,” claiming that it had become infected by “twin diseases of populism and English nationalism.”

After a great deal of thought, I have reached the conclusion that it is no longer possible to serve my constituents’ and country’s best interests as a Conservative Member of Parliament. My letter to the Prime Minister: pic.twitter.com/0QreSbSdwR — Dr Phillip Lee MP (@DrPhillipLeeMP) September 3, 2019

