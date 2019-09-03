‘Surrender bill’ vs ‘Trump’s mercy’: Johnson and Corbyn clash ahead of vote on no-deal Brexit

UK premier Boris Johnson and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn sparred in Parliament ahead of a vote to stop a no-deal Brexit. Johnson slammed Corbyn’s “surrender deal” and was accused of leaving the UK “at the mercy of Donald Trump.”

Speaking in parliament on Tuesday, Johnson assured MPs and the British public that his government will “never surrender control” of Brexit negotiations and that Britain will leave the European Union on October 31 “in all circumstances.”

“There will be no further pointless delay.”

Taking the floor after Johnson, Corbyn challenged the PM’s earlier claim that “progress” had been made with EU leaders during his trip to France for the G7 summit last week. In reality, Corbyn said, Johnson still had not produced alternative workable proposals to replace the contentious Irish backstop.

Corbyn called on Johnson’s “reckless government” to publish new proposals that would act as a replacement for the backstop measure, which would ensure an open border is maintained between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

"Many on the benches opposite would relish a no deal," Corbyn said, adding that leaving the EU without a deal would put Britain "at the mercy of Donald Trump and US corporations" in a "one-sided trade deal."

Johnson hit back, accusing Corbyn of trying to “subvert democracy and overturn the will of the people” and saying it was “impossible” to reach agreements with the backstop remaining in the withdrawal agreement.

Corbyn stuck the knife in, however, saying Johnson had “no mandate, no morals and, as of today, no majority” – referencing the fact that the government lost its working majority in parliament on Tuesday after Tory MP Dr Phillip Lee defected to the Liberal Democrats.

MPs are expected to vote Tuesday evening on new legislation which would prevent a no-deal Brexit and would force Johnson to seek a three-month delay from Brussels.

