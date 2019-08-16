‘Barbie doll’: Liberal Democrat accused of sexism after mocking Labour rival in YouTube rant

A British parliamentary candidate bidding to become a Liberal Democrat MP has come under fire after mocking a Labour police commissioner as “little more than Barbie doll reading from a script,” during a rant on YouTube.

Jonathan Wallace, the pro-EU party’s candidate for Blaydon, north-east England made the derogatory comment after Labour’s Kim McGuinness was successfully elected as Northumbria’s police and crime commissioner in July.

The 55-year-old made the remark in a now-deleted YouTube video in which he dismissed fellow candidates as “lightweights at best” before turning his ire to McGuinness.

We now have a new police commissioner, Kim McGuinness, Barbie doll as she is dubbed by many.

The comments are sure to come as an embarrassment for new Liberal Democrats leader Jo Swinson, a self-declared feminist who only last year suggested that misogyny should be classed as a “hate crime.”

Responding to the emergence of Wallace’s video clip, McGuinness hit back at the Lib Dem, telling the Huffington Post that “No woman should have to put up with sexist language” when putting themselves forward for senior elected roles.

Wallace has since apologized for this offensive remarks claiming that he wouldn’t be repeating “similar comments in the future.”

