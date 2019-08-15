‘Are they for real?’: Anti-Brexit Lib Dems will say NO to Corbyn’s ‘Me as temporary PM’ plan

The pro-EU Liberal Democrats Party in the UK has dismissed Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn’s call to install him as temporary PM to avoid a no-deal Brexit and to trigger a general election, prompting outrage online.

Corbyn posted a letter on social media Wednesday night, addressed to British opposition parties, including the Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson and a number of Tory MPs. He urged them to back him as PM if Boris Johnson’s government is defeated in a ‘no confidence’ vote.

...I would then, as Leader of the Opposition, seek the confidence of the House for a strictly time-limited temporary Government with the aim of calling a General Election, and securing the necessary extension of article 50.

The Conservative lawmakers addressed in Corbyn’s letter are reportedly open to talks with the Labour leader.

However, Swinson, who leads an anti-Brexit party that wants a second EU referendum with Remain on the ballot paper –just as Labour does– rejected Corbyn’s proposal on Thursday, claiming he “doesn't command support right across the House of Commons.”

It’s led to widespread condemnation from a host of Labour MPs and pro-remainers, seemingly bemused that a party with aspirations to stop Brexit would risk a no-deal scenario by not working with Corbyn.

Tulip Siddiq, Labour MP for the London constituencies of Hampstead and Kilburn, hit out at Swinson for managing to work with the Conservatives in coalition for five years, but not agreeing to “join with Labour to prevent No Deal?! Are they for real?”

The Liberal Democrats were willing to get into bed with the Conservatives for five years, but won’t join with Labour to prevent No Deal?! Are they for real? https://t.co/kyuaEf0LH0 — Tulip Siddiq (@TulipSiddiq) August 15, 2019

While former Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis insisted that, by rejecting this offer, Swinson had “torpedoed the LibDems' image as the party whose top priority is Brexit reversal,” adding that they “have committed suicide.”

By proposing a temp gvt to stop Johnson & hold a 2nd ref, Corbyn torpedoed the LibDems' image as the party whose top priority is Brexit reversal. By rejecting this offer, the LibDems have committed suicide. Again. https://t.co/0A3inr06fq — Yanis Varoufakis (@yanisvaroufakis) August 15, 2019

The development comes after PM Boris Johnson claimed on Wednesday during a “People’s PMQs” on Facebook, that anti-Brexit MPs were indulging in a “terrible kind of collaboration” with the EU to stop the UK leaving the bloc on October 31.

