British Green MP blasted for ‘all white women’ cabinet proposal

Published time: 12 Aug, 2019 15:45
(L) British Green Party MP Caroline Lucas and (R) MEP Alexandra Phillips © AFP / Ben Stansall
Green Party MP Caroline Lucas has been slammed on social media after calling for a national unity government consisting of 100 percent women – who all happen to be white – in an effort to stop the UK exiting the EU with no deal.

Lucas, a staunch pro-remain MP who is the Green’s sole representative in the UK parliament has written a piece in the Guardian calling on 10 “senior” female politicians to come together for the good of the country. The SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon and Labour’s Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry were among those to be addressed by Lucas.

Why women? Because I believe women have shown they can bring a different perspective to crises, are able to reach out to those they disagree with and cooperate to find solutions.

However, many on social media have questioned why an all female cabinet would prove any more fruitful when it comes to Brexit. Comedian Jonathan Pie mocked the idea, sarcastically suggesting a raft of females Lucas should include in any unity administration, merely because “they have vaginas.”

Others online hit out at the omission of women of color from the line-up of politicians and primarily Labour’s Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott, who is highly influential within Jeremy Corbyn’s top team and has pushed for a second EU referendum. Some accused Lucas of indulging in “all white fantasy politics.”

Abbott has poured cold water on the idea, signalling in an interview with BBC 4’s Today program that Labour could be planning a no-confidence motion against PM Boris Johnson’s Tory government, when MPs come back from summer recess in early September.

If passed, it would trigger a 14-day period in which British lawmakers could seek to form an alternative government, or else face a snap general election.

