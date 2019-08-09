 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Iran ‘reserves right’ to confront Israel if it joins US patrols in Strait of Hormuz

Published time: 9 Aug, 2019 13:01
FILE PHOTO © REUTERS/Fars News/Hamed Jafarnejad
As Israel is set to embark on the US-led naval mission close to Iranian waters, the Islamic Republic can feel free to counter this “dangerous move,” the country’s Foreign Ministry said.

Tehran “reserves the right to counter this threat and defend its territory,” ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi was quoted as saying by local media. The “illegitimate” Israeli regime and its ally, the US, are responsible for “all the consequences of this dangerous move,” he stated.

The diplomat spoke one day after Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz reportedly ordered the Jewish state to be included in the US-led “policing” mission. Israel also agreed to provide intelligence and assistance in “other unspecified fields” to the ‘coalition of the willing’ which the US is building up against Iran, according to Ynet News.

So far, only a tiny portion of US allies have agreed to devote military assets to the mission. In Europe, only the UK has been eager to send its Royal Navy to the Persian Gulf.Britain deployed two warships to the region after seizing an Iranian tanker near Gibraltar, and having one of its own tankers seized by Iran in response to what Tehran called “state piracy.”

