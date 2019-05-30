UK standards agency BANS ‘sexist’ ad featuring completely clothed female mechanic

A ‘sexist’ ad in a British car magazine has been banned for “objectifying women.” The ad featured no nudity and was banned after a single complaint from a disgruntled reader. PC gone mad?

The ad for Strasse, a Porsche garage in Leeds, ran in the February edition of 911 and Porsche World Magazine. Captioned “Attractive Servicing,” it featured a female mechanic clad in a figure-hugging black skirt and tights, partially hidden under a car and surrounded by tools.

I thought this kind of sexist sh1t went out with the dodo, but sadly not... https://t.co/3mnGRy4oEF#marketing#advertising — Hugh Burrows (@Hugb1) May 29, 2019

The ad received a solitary complaint, prompting the Advertising Standards Authority to investigate. On Wednesday, the regulator announced it would ban the ad.

Strasse had tried to appeal the complaint, arguing that the power tools in the picture “empowered” the woman, and that the garage’s rates were the truly “attractive” offering.

The ASA had none of it, ruling that the double entendre “was likely to be viewed as demeaning towards women.”

“We concluded the ad was not sexually explicit, but by using a suggestive image that bore no relevance to the advertised product, the ad objectified women and was likely to cause serious offence to some people,” the ASA said.

If the ASA considered the imagery of a fully clothed, attractive woman “likely to cause serious offense,” some of Strasse’s other online ads would be liable to cause full-on mental breakdown.

We all love a nice RS 🏁 pic.twitter.com/jJMSvrZd4u — Strasse (@Strasseleeds) May 17, 2019

Of course !! It’s our equality theme! We copied all our ads 😂🏁 pic.twitter.com/HHM4p2rcK4 — Strasse (@Strasseleeds) May 10, 2019

She gets around this one! Part of our #7deadlysins ads 😉🏁 pic.twitter.com/V2ysBCL9lG — Strasse (@Strasseleeds) March 2, 2019

The team at Strasse have received criticism for their cheeky ads before, but responded in jest.

Oh oh they have been at it again haven’t they senior mechanic DiscoDaveGoddard loves a #Boxster 🏁 pic.twitter.com/3qRUQddR9U — Strasse (@Strasseleeds) May 29, 2019

