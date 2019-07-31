Turmoil is ‘only about to start’ for Brits – Trump’s former guru Bannon on Brexit

Donald Trump’s former strategist Steve Bannon has warned that the British people have not even seen “the beginning of the turmoil” brought on by the ongoing Brexit debacle, claiming that the UK is “about to go into the red zone.”

In an interview with BBC Radio 4’s Today program aired on Wednesday, Bannon, who is also ex- executive chairman of Breitbart News, predicted that if the UK does not exit the EU by its deadline of October 31, that will “fundamentally change British politics.”

The British people have not seen, I don’t think, even the beginning of the turmoil. I think the beginning of the turmoil is about to start.

Bannon, who claims that Brexit and the rise of Trump to the US presidency are “inextricably linked,” sees a hard no-deal exit from the EU as the way forward for Britain but predicts there’s going to be an almighty battle, led by UK PM Boris Johnson, to make that happen.



"Brexit and the Trump election are inextricably linked" says Steve Bannon. "You ain't seen nothing yet... you're about to go into the red zone...it's going to be tough, choppy.. no-deal hard out [Brexit] is the way to go" #r4today@bbcjonsopelpic.twitter.com/mkEB0ctE4M — BBC Radio 4 Today (@BBCr4today) July 31, 2019

The controversial figure denied he’s in regular contact with Johnson, but did confirm that he “stays in touch with Nigel [Farage],” the Brexit Party leader, quite regularly.

The former White House strategist was critical of ex-UK prime minister Theresa May, insisting that she saw Brexit as “an obstacle to overcome not an opportunity to be grabbed.”

Opposing ‘open-door’ migration policies and championing “economic nationalism,” Bannon gained fame by criticizing global elites. An ardent Brexit supporter, he insists that Europeans can achieve freedom and prosperity through standing up to EU bureaucrats.

After quitting Breitbart in January 2018, Bannon announced later that year that his next project would be an NGO called ‘The Movement’ – tasked with assisting various European anti-establishment parties.

