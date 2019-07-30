‘Burn cream for Branson’: Corbyn trolls billionaire Virgin boss in viral NHS tweet

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has thrown shade at billionaire Virgin boss Richard Branson on Twitter by suggesting the businessman returns millions of pounds his firm gained from suing the National Health Service (NHS).

A tweet from Branson, accompanied by a lovely big grin from the British entrepreneur, insisted that what really brings him “happiness” is not “stuff,” but “family, friends and good health and the satisfaction that comes from making a positive difference.”

It prompted Corbyn to cheekily ask Branson on Tuesday via Twitter, that if that were genuinely true, then “Perhaps our NHS could have the money back from when you sued it?”

Perhaps our NHS could have the money back from when you sued it? https://t.co/MzIQKs2cqZ — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) July 30, 2019

Corbyn was referring to the case of Branson’s Virgin Care group successfully suing the NHS in November 2017, after losing out on an £82m contract to provide children’s healthcare services in Surrey, England, pocketing £2m of public money in the process.

The Labour leader’s tweet which has gone viral, prompted many on social media to suggest Branson may need something for that serious “burn,” such as “300 gallons of Aloe Vera.”

"Hello? Virgin Care?

Yes, I'll need 200...wait, make it 300 gallons of Aloe Vera to be delivered to Necker Island ASAP. Richard just got burn quite badly, and he's going to need it.." pic.twitter.com/55Py1SAdUy — Audrey (@AudreyAurus1) July 30, 2019

Others posted a number of amusing gifs and memes on Corbyn’s takedown of Branson’s ‘feel good’ tweet.

Corbyn On Branson 🔥🔥🔥https://t.co/m367lMb8kP — ARTIST TAXI DRIVER (@chunkymark) July 30, 2019

The billionaire business magnate’s Virgin Care firm began High Court proceedings against NHS England, Surrey County Council, and the Clinical Commissioning Groups

(CCGs) in November 2016.

They did so for what they saw as “serious flaws in the procurement process” to secure a large contract to provide children’s medical services in Surrey. The contract was handed to in-house NHS providers and a social enterprise firm.

Also on rt.com Billionaire Branson’s Virgin Care successfully sues NHS for £2m in public money

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.