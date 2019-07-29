‘Garbage’: Reporter says Trump called himself a 9/11 ‘first responder’ but video shows the opposite

A Vox journalist has drawn ire on Twitter for claiming that Donald Trump suggested he was a "9/11 first responder" — despite the fact that the clip posted by the reporter himself shows the US president saying exactly the opposite.

Aaron Rupar of the ultra-liberal explainer outfit posted the clip from Monday’s White House event to mark the signing of a bill to ensure continued funding for the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund.

Trump suggests that he was a 9/11 First Responder pic.twitter.com/cFnVkV3wru — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 29, 2019

“Trump suggests that he was a 9/11 First Responder,” Rupar’s tweet accompanying the video read.

Fellow tweeters were quick to point out that Trump made no such claim. In fact, he explicitly said that he was “not” a first responder.

Those affected were firefighters, police officers and other first responders — and I was down there also, but I'm not considering myself a first responder. I was down there, I spent a lot of time down there with you.

“Don't let facts interfere with your narrative,” one user quipped, while others took aim at “fake news” Vox and accused Rupar of “spewing garbage.”

He specifically states he was NOT a first responder. — Greg West (@GregWest_HALOJM) July 29, 2019

Of course, Twitter also erupted into debate over whether Trump really was “down there” with first responders at all on 9/11, with many recalling that he insensitively noted in the aftermath of the terror attacks that he now owned the “tallest” building in the city.

Trump is talking about what he was doing on 9/11. What he was actually doing on 9/11 was boasting that his building was now the tallest in lower Manhattan (and that wasn’t even true). pic.twitter.com/XOQxAVAoL5 — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) July 29, 2019

Trump said at the Monday event that the first responders "inspire all of humanity" and thanked lawmakers from both parties for passing the bill that will ensure that first responders who suffer from lung diseases and cancer as a result of their work will continue receiving government aid.

