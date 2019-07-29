 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Garbage’: Reporter says Trump called himself a 9/11 ‘first responder’ but video shows the opposite

Published time: 29 Jul, 2019 20:14 Edited time: 29 Jul, 2019 20:20
A Vox journalist has drawn ire on Twitter for claiming that Donald Trump suggested he was a "9/11 first responder" — despite the fact that the clip posted by the reporter himself shows the US president saying exactly the opposite.

Aaron Rupar of the ultra-liberal explainer outfit posted the clip from Monday’s White House event to mark the signing of a bill to ensure continued funding for the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund. 

“Trump suggests that he was a 9/11 First Responder,” Rupar’s tweet accompanying the video read.

Fellow tweeters were quick to point out that Trump made no such claim. In fact, he explicitly said that he was “not” a first responder.

Those affected were firefighters, police officers and other first responders — and I was down there also, but I'm not considering myself a first responder. I was down there, I spent a lot of time down there with you.

“Don't let facts interfere with your narrative,” one user quipped, while others took aim at “fake news” Vox and accused Rupar of “spewing garbage.”

Of course, Twitter also erupted into debate over whether Trump really was “down there” with first responders at all on 9/11, with many recalling that he insensitively noted in the aftermath of the terror attacks that he now owned the “tallest” building in the city.

Trump said at the Monday event that the first responders "inspire all of humanity" and thanked lawmakers from both parties for passing the bill that will ensure that first responders who suffer from lung diseases and cancer as a result of their work will continue receiving government aid.

