Boris Johnson delivers first official speech as UK Prime Minister (WATCH LIVE)

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the nation in his first official speech outside his new home, 10 Downing Street, after winning the race to become the leader of the Conservative Party on Tuesday.

Johnson won the contest against Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, gaining 66.4 percent of the vote to 33.6 percent. Later on Wednesday he will embark on assigning ministerial positions to his cabinet.

Earlier, Johnson traveled to Buckingham Palace where he was invited by the Queen to form a new government after the outgoing PM, Theresa May, formally handed in her resignation to the monarch.

