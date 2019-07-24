 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Boris Johnson delivers first official speech as UK Prime Minister (WATCH LIVE)
Published time: 24 Jul, 2019 14:53
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson © Reuters / Toby Melville
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the nation in his first official speech outside his new home, 10 Downing Street, after winning the race to become the leader of the Conservative Party on Tuesday.

Johnson won the contest against Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, gaining 66.4 percent of the vote to 33.6 percent. Later on Wednesday he will embark on assigning ministerial positions to his cabinet.

Earlier, Johnson traveled to Buckingham Palace where he was invited by the Queen to form a new government after the outgoing PM, Theresa May, formally handed in her resignation to the monarch.

