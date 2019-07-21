US military complains Venezuelan jet ‘aggressively shadowed’ its spy plane… blames Russia (VIDEO)
Footage of the Russian-made Su-30 aircraft approaching a US EP-3 reconnaissance plane was released by the Southern Command on Saturday. The run-in itself took place on July 19, according to the US military.
The actions of the Venezuelan plane were “jeopardizing” to the US aircraft and its crew, Southern Command said, claiming it was at an “unsafe distance.” The Su-30 does not seem to have any visible weaponry, however planes of the type usually come fitted with an internal autocannon.
Since the Venezuelan plane was Russian-made, the US military did not hesitate to blame its favorite bogeyman – Moscow – for the incident. It is proof of “Russia’s irresponsible military support” for the Venezuelan government, as well as of President Nicolas Maduro’s undermining of “efforts to counter illicit trafficking,” the military said.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW