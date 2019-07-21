 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US military complains Venezuelan jet ‘aggressively shadowed’ its spy plane… blames Russia (VIDEO)

Published time: 21 Jul, 2019 16:27 Edited time: 21 Jul, 2019 16:43
© Twitter / Southcom
A Venezuelan Su-30 fighter “aggressively shadowed” an American spy plane over the Caribbean Sea, the US military said, claiming the jet was at an “unsafe distance” and blaming Russia for its “irresponsible” support for Caracas.

Footage of the Russian-made Su-30 aircraft approaching a US EP-3 reconnaissance plane was released by the Southern Command on Saturday. The run-in itself took place on July 19, according to the US military.

The actions of the Venezuelan plane were “jeopardizing” to the US aircraft and its crew, Southern Command said, claiming it was at an “unsafe distance.” The Su-30 does not seem to have any visible weaponry, however planes of the type usually come fitted with an internal autocannon.

Since the Venezuelan plane was Russian-made, the US military did not hesitate to blame its favorite bogeyman – Moscow – for the incident. It is proof of “Russia’s irresponsible military support” for the Venezuelan government, as well as of President Nicolas Maduro’s undermining of “efforts to counter illicit trafficking,” the military said.

