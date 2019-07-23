New Conservative leader announced

The Tory Party unveils their new leader and successor to British Prime Minister Theresa May in London after Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt were whittled down from 10 candidates to battle it out.

Around 165,000 Conservative members have been handed the power to decide Britain’s next PM – less than one percent of the UK electorate. The contest has been dominated by the issue of Brexit, with both Johnson and Hunt declaring that they would be willing to take the UK out of the EU without a deal.

