Tory MP charged with sexual assault against two women

A Conservative MP who had been suspended from the party and then reinstated shortly before a confidence vote in PM Theresa May, has been charged with three counts of sexual assault relating to two women.

Charlie Elphicke, who represents the constituency of Dover in Kent, is alleged to have committed a first offence against one woman in 2007 and then a further two alleged offences against a second female in 2016, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said on Monday.

The CPS made the decision to charge Mr Elphicke after reviewing a file of evidence from the Metropolitan police.

Elphicke, 49, had the party whip removed in November 2017 and was subsequently interviewed by police under caution in March 2018, after allegations of sex offences; he vehemently denies the claims.

However, the British lawmaker was reinstated by the Conservative Party in December last year ahead of a confidence vote in PM Theresa May.

May was widely criticized for reinstating Elphicke, along with disgraced sex text Tory MP Andrew Griffiths, who had been suspended for five months after a series of explicit and violent texts he sent to two women were exposed. Both men voted confidence in the prime minister.

Elphicke will appear at Westminster magistrates court in London in early September.

