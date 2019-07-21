And now ‘apologize to Israel’: Trump in new rant on ‘weak, insecure’ Omar, Tlaib & co.

President Donald Trump is unshaken by the accusations of “racism” he faces amid a feud with the Democratic Party’s ‘Squad,’ slamming them for being “hateful” and demanding an apology to the US – and Israel.

The four congresswomen are “destroying the Democrat Party” through their actions, yet they “can never destroy our great Nation” since they are “weak & insecure people,” Trump tweeted on Sunday, further fueling the ongoing feud.

I don’t believe the four Congresswomen are capable of loving our Country. They should apologize to America (and Israel) for the horrible (hateful) things they have said.

The heated row between the president and the four lawmakers – Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) – has been going on for some time already, with neither side pulling any punches.

Read more

Last week, Trump urged the four to go back to the “totally broken and crime infested places from which they came,” sparking a massive backlash and accusations of racism from the Democrats. Except for Omar, the congresswomen were actually born in the US.

The “anti-Semitism” and “anti-Israel” card has been played by Trump against the congresswomen before, as Omar and Tlaib are prominent supporters of the BDS (Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions) movement. Ironically, Israel said earlier on Sunday it won’t bar the congresswomen from visiting “out of respect for Congress and the great alliance between Israel and America.”

Earlier in the week, the president’s supporters added more fuel to fire during a rally in North Carolina. At the event, Trump addressed Omar’s “vicious anti-Semitic screeds,” as he put it, accusing her of smearing the US military and supporting Al-Qaeda. The statement was met with chants of “send her back.”

Trump later claimed he “disagreed” with the reaction and that he started speaking as quickly as possible to interrupt the crowd. Omar fired back, calling the president “fascist” and “racist.”

Also on rt.com Ilhan Omar brands Trump ‘FASCIST’ after ‘send her back’ chants at his rally

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!