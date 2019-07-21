 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
And now ‘apologize to Israel’: Trump in new rant on ‘weak, insecure’ Omar, Tlaib & co.

Published time: 21 Jul, 2019 15:08
FILE PHOTO. Demonstrators hold an Israel flag with a Trump sticker as they taunt a pro-Palestine rally in New York. © Reuters / Brendan McDermid
President Donald Trump is unshaken by the accusations of “racism” he faces amid a feud with the Democratic Party’s ‘Squad,’ slamming them for being “hateful” and demanding an apology to the US – and Israel.

The four congresswomen are “destroying the Democrat Party” through their actions, yet they “can never destroy our great Nation” since they are “weak & insecure people,” Trump tweeted on Sunday, further fueling the ongoing feud.

I don’t believe the four Congresswomen are capable of loving our Country. They should apologize to America (and Israel) for the horrible (hateful) things they have said.

The heated row between the president and the four lawmakers – Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) – has been going on for some time already, with neither side pulling any punches.

Last week, Trump urged the four to go back to the “totally broken and crime infested places from which they came,” sparking a massive backlash and accusations of racism from the Democrats. Except for Omar, the congresswomen were actually born in the US.

The “anti-Semitism” and “anti-Israel” card has been played by Trump against the congresswomen before, as Omar and Tlaib are prominent supporters of the BDS (Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions) movement. Ironically, Israel said earlier on Sunday it won’t bar the congresswomen from visiting “out of respect for Congress and the great alliance between Israel and America.”

Earlier in the week, the president’s supporters added more fuel to fire during a rally in North Carolina. At the event, Trump addressed Omar’s “vicious anti-Semitic screeds,” as he put it, accusing her of smearing the US military and supporting Al-Qaeda. The statement was met with chants of “send her back.”

Trump later claimed he “disagreed” with the reaction and that he started speaking as quickly as possible to interrupt the crowd. Omar fired back, calling the president “fascist” and “racist.”

