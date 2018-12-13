HomeUK News

Sex text MP has whip restored for crucial vote as May seeks ‘power over principle’

(CC) Chris McAndrew / UK Parliament
Theresa May has been widely attacked after the whip was restored to a disgraced sex text Tory MP, following which he voted for the embattled Prime Minister in Wednesday’s no-confidence vote.

MP Andrew Griffiths had been suspended since mid-July after a series of explicit and violent texts he sent to two Burton women, were exposed.

Despite this, the Chief Whip, Julian Smith, restored his place in the party. Griffiths had told Burton Live of his support for Theresa May, stating on Wednesday: “Theresa May has shown huge determination and bravery in negotiating and arguing for her deal.

“I believe she remains the best person to deliver the Brexit people in Burton and Uttoxeter voted for, and I will be supporting her in tonight’s ballot.”

The news drew widespread condemnation of the prime minister. Labour MPs Dawn Butler and Jess Phillips took to Twitter to attack May, while commentators accused her of ‘panic’ and seeking ‘power over principle.’

As well as Griffiths, the whip was also restored to MP Chris Elphicke; another Tory MP facing allegations of sexual offenses. Elphicke denies wrongdoing over accusations of sex offenses against two members of his staff.

Elphicke tweeted his pleasure at having the whip restored, although he didn't divulge which way he voted.

Regardless, May didn't need the two votes winning by a 200-117 margin, a significant rebellion but well below the 158 turncoats needed to trigger a Tory leadership election.

