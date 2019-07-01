Who are they? Farage refuses to name 100 new Brexit Party candidates, sparking vetting concerns
On Sunday, the Brexit Party held its ‘Big Vision Rally’ in Birmingham, attended by around 5,000 supporters. At the event, Farage claimed that his party were ready to field people in every part of Britain, but would not reveal their names until the unveiling of all 650 candidates scheduled for later this month.
Meet the first MP candidates for @BrexitParty_UK— Adam Hawkins 🇬🇧 (@AdamHawkinsGB) June 30, 2019
🏴 🏴 🏴 🇮🇪#ChangePoliticsForGood#FightingBack#TheBrexitParty@Nigel_Farage@TiceRichardpic.twitter.com/Gtiyzux1BW
The unwillingness to disclose the names of prospective parliamentary candidates comes after the new pro-Brexit outfit suffered a number of embarrassing incidents involving the social media history of its members.
The party’s first leader, Catherine Blaiklock, was forced to resign over Islamophobic posts, while treasurer Michael McGough was removed over anti-Semitic online messages.
The event saw Brexit Party supporters waving enthusiastically with turquoise glow sticks in the air, to the sound of air-raid sirens, before the song ‘Can’t Hold Us’ by Macklemore and Ryan Lewis was blasted out.
Epic entry from @Nigel_Farage at @brexitparty_uk Big Vision Rally 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #ChangePoliticsForGoodpic.twitter.com/7i38Ph8uto— Martin Daubney MEP elect (@MartinDaubney) June 30, 2019
It comes as Farage hit out at Channel 4 over a “sick” comedy show, ‘Year of the Rabbit,’ over a scene that sees character, Neil Fromage, a right-wing campaigner, shot in the head while making a speech on the dangers of immigration.
