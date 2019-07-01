Who are they? Farage refuses to name 100 new Brexit Party candidates, sparking vetting concerns

The Brexit Party, led by Nigel Farage, has showcased 100 MP candidates to stand at the next general election, but failed to name them, raising questions about possible concerns over vetting.

On Sunday, the Brexit Party held its ‘Big Vision Rally’ in Birmingham, attended by around 5,000 supporters. At the event, Farage claimed that his party were ready to field people in every part of Britain, but would not reveal their names until the unveiling of all 650 candidates scheduled for later this month.

The unwillingness to disclose the names of prospective parliamentary candidates comes after the new pro-Brexit outfit suffered a number of embarrassing incidents involving the social media history of its members.

The party’s first leader, Catherine Blaiklock, was forced to resign over Islamophobic posts, while treasurer Michael McGough was removed over anti-Semitic online messages.

READ MORE: £350 milkshake: Man who doused Farage’s suit with ice-cold dessert ordered to pay compensation

The event saw Brexit Party supporters waving enthusiastically with turquoise glow sticks in the air, to the sound of air-raid sirens, before the song ‘Can’t Hold Us’ by Macklemore and Ryan Lewis was blasted out.

It comes as Farage hit out at Channel 4 over a “sick” comedy show, ‘Year of the Rabbit,’ over a scene that sees character, Neil Fromage, a right-wing campaigner, shot in the head while making a speech on the dangers of immigration.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.