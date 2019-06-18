£350 milkshake: Man who doused Farage’s suit with ice-cold dessert ordered to pay compensation

A man who threw a £5.25 Five Guys banana and salted caramel milkshake over Nigel Farage in Newcastle city centre has been whipped with a £350 fine to compensate for the Brexit Party leader’s splattered suit.

Paul Crowther, 32, from Throckley, Newcastle, has been ordered to pay the fine as well as undertake 150 hours of unpaid work for his “politically-motivated” attack, North Tyneside Magistrates’ Court was told.

The incident, which took place on May 20 while Farage was out campaigning for the European Parliament elections, saw Crowther take a cheeky pop at the MEP before security swooped on him.

Crowther later told police that his actions were a “moment of madness,” that he experienced “a loss of control” and watched himself do it. For the former Sky employee, it’s turned out to be a very expensive moment of milkshake madness.

A video clip of the aftermath of the incident shows the disgruntled Brexit Party leader being hurriedly led away. Farage can be heard saying to his security, “How did you not stop that?”

In the aftermath of the ice-cold attack, Crowther told reporters that “I didn’t know he was in town, I thought this is my only chance.”

Responding to the attack, Farage took to Twitter to tell his followers that “some remainers have become radicalised.” He claimed that this type of incident was the consequence of “politicians not accepting the referendum result.”

