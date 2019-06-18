 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
COCKPIT VIDEO: Russian fighter ‘intercepts’ US B-52H strategic bomber

Published time: 18 Jun, 2019 06:47
© Russia's Defense Ministry / YouTube
Breathtaking footage from inside the cockpit of a Su-27 has been shared by Russian Defense Ministry after the fighter was recently sent to intercept a US bomber heading for its airspace.

The ‘pilot’s view’ video from the Su-27 shows the jet tailing a nuclear-capable B52-H American strategic bomber in clear skies. The Russian jet then flanks the larger aircraft and moves the other side, while flying over the US plane.

The Russian military said earlier that its jets were sent to “intercept” several US bombers that were approaching the nation’s airspace from the Black and Baltic seas. In the end, no actual violations of Russian borders occurred, and the foreign aircraft were safely escorted away.

