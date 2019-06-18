COCKPIT VIDEO: Russian fighter ‘intercepts’ US B-52H strategic bomber

Breathtaking footage from inside the cockpit of a Su-27 has been shared by Russian Defense Ministry after the fighter was recently sent to intercept a US bomber heading for its airspace.

The ‘pilot’s view’ video from the Su-27 shows the jet tailing a nuclear-capable B52-H American strategic bomber in clear skies. The Russian jet then flanks the larger aircraft and moves the other side, while flying over the US plane.

The Russian military said earlier that its jets were sent to “intercept” several US bombers that were approaching the nation’s airspace from the Black and Baltic seas. In the end, no actual violations of Russian borders occurred, and the foreign aircraft were safely escorted away.

