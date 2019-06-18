Beijing cautions against ‘opening Pandora’s box’ in Middle East as US-Iran tensions grow

China chided Washington for its “extreme pressure methods” against Iran and called on all sides to show restraint and avoid further escalation around the Persian Gulf as US-Iran tensions rise.

“We call on all sides to remain rational and exercise restraint, and not take any escalatory actions that irritate regional tensions, and not open a Pandora’s box,” Foreign Minister Wang Yi told reporters on Tuesday.

The Chinese diplomat urged Washington to “alter its extreme pressure methods,” adding that “any unilateral behavior has no basis in international law.”

Wang also hopes that Iran will be “cautious with its decision-making and not lightly abandon” the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the JCPOA. On Monday, Iranian officials said that in 10 days, the nation will increase its uranium stockpile beyond the terms laid out in the deal, unless the EU affirms its commitments under the agreement.

