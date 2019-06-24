What’s the story Sadiq Khan? Oasis legend Liam Gallagher slams London mayor over knife crime

Liam Gallagher, former lead singer of 90s British indie band Oasis, has accused London mayor Sadiq Khan of “not doing a good job” over a knife crime crisis, which “freaks” him out because he has teenage kids.

In an interview with BBC Breakfast News, the 46-year-old Mancunian singled out Khan over rising knife crime in the capital and took a pop at his trademark spiel about London always being ‘open for business.’

...he seems to not be doing a good job, all them kids getting knifed… The only thing that ever comes out of his mouth is, ‘London is open.’ What, open for knife crime and dying and stuff?

Gallagher, who lives in north London with his wife and four children, revealed how he fears for their safety, saying it’s got to the point where “there’s some 16-year-old kid been knifed to death” every time you wake up.

He also condemned politicians who have taken drugs, adding that he didn’t socialise with politicians, but if he ever caught one taking drugs he’d give them a “crack round the head.”

In an apparent dig at brother Noel, who embraced Tony Blair’s New Labour when they took power in 1997, he insisted he didn’t hang out with “fake rock’n’roll stars that hang out with politicians.”

Last weekend, saw four people killed in four days in London. It prompted US President Donald Trump to brand Khan a “disaster” and “national disgrace” on Twitter.

A spokesman for the London mayor said that Khan wouldn’t be wasting his time with a response to Trump’s remarks, insisting that he would be “focusing on supporting London’s communities and over-stretched emergency services.”

